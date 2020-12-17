NASA shares splendid image of snow-capped Himalayan mountains from space

The magnificent image was taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/NASA





A long-exposure snapshot taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station reveals what the snow-covered Himalayan mountains look like from space.



The photograph reveals bright city lights of New Delhi and Lahore ⁣below the fain orange airglow of the atmospheric particles



United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released an enhanced, long-exposure image of the snow-covered Himalayan Mountains on its Instagram account that has stunned netizens around the globe.



⁣"The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates," wrote NASA in an Instagram post.



"South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan.⁣ North of the range, or to the left from this perspective, is the more arid Tibetan Plateau — the 'Roof of the World'," it added.

