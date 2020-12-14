close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
Business

Web Desk
December 14, 2020

Latest petrol price in Pakistan

Business

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 14, 2020
Petrol can be seen dripping out of a nozzle. — AFP/Files

The petrol prices in the country will likely to increase, starting December 16, Geo News reported on Monday, citing sources.  

The sources said that the Oil and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, in this regard, has sent a summary to the Finance Division.

Petrol's price is expected to rise by Rs5.5 per litre; however, the Finance Division will make a final decision after Prime Minister Imran Khan's approval.

Last month, the government did not change the petrol prices "in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public".

The current prices of petroleum products are as follows:

ProductExisting priceNew price (wef from Dec 1, 2020) Change
Petrol100.69100.69-
High-Speed Diesel 
101.43105.43+Rs4
Kerosene Oil65.2965.29
-
Light Diesel Oi65.8665.86
-

