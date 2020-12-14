Latest petrol price in Pakistan

Petrol can be seen dripping out of a nozzle. — AFP/Files

The petrol prices in the country will likely to increase, starting December 16, Geo News reported on Monday, citing sources.



The sources said that the Oil and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, in this regard, has sent a summary to the Finance Division.



Petrol's price is expected to rise by Rs5.5 per litre; however, the Finance Division will make a final decision after Prime Minister Imran Khan's approval.

Last month, the government did not change the petrol prices "in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public".



The current prices of petroleum products are as follows: