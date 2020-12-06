Saleem Mandviwalla vows to expose 'NAB's atrocities', says all senators are on board

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Sunday said that he, along with other Senate members, will expose the Nationality Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the atrocities it has committed against people.



He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad to express his grievances against the country's accountability watchdog.

Last week, NAB had submitted a report in which it accused Mandviwalla of being involved in a fake accounts case. In response, the senator had said that NAB resorts to "blackmailing people" during closed-door investigations, adding that the National Commission on Human Rights, as well as the Supreme Court, have also criticised the bureau for violating human rights.

"Now the senators will hold the NAB accountable [for the first time in history]. We will approach every foreign ambassador in Pakistan and will expose NAB's atrocities," he said.



According to Geo News, Mandviwalla said that because of NAB's tactics, it is losing credibility and people have stopped taking it seriously.

"Now if the NAB sends a notice to someone, people laugh at their decisions. Their actions have no value now, neither in bureaucracy and judiciary nor in the civil society or among business community members," he maintained.

He also clarified that he has nothing personal against the NAB, but the "battle is between NAB and the Senate of Pakistan."

"The Senate will make sure to investigate the appointment of NAB's Director-General Irfan Mangi and Investigation Officer Mudassar. This will be the first time when a probe will be launched against the NAB. We will check degrees of NAB's employees. It will be the first time when NAB will be accountable and [how these employees] are [leading a lifestyle] beyond their means," he said.

A day ago, NAB said that the allegations of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla are an obstacle in the investigation.

