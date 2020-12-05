Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for overlooking ‘pretty basic’ PR mistake: report

A leading PR expert, James Brooke, has come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for making a “pretty basic” PR mistake.

James Brooke, criticized the prince’s ‘basic’ communication errors shortly after his interview on 'water drops' went viral.

For those unaware, at the time Prince Harry was quoted saying, “What if every single one of us was a raindrop? For me it’s about putting the do’s behind the say’s, and that is something that WaterBear is going to be doing: capitalising on a community of doers. There’s a lot of people that say, but this is about action.”

The basic mistakes that stand out to Mr. Brooke regarding this exchange is the consistent “floundering.” He told The Guardian, “The mistakes they are making are pretty basic. None of this is rocket science.”

Prince Harry’s major mistake reportedly, is his lack of coordination with Prince William’s team.“I actually think [both brothers] genuinely trying to do what they feel is right for causes that are close to their hearts."

"But what’s clear from this week is that there is no conversation between their comms teams, which is really unfortunate. It probably is an indication of how deep the issues do run now between them.”