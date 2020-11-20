Prince Harry ordered to 'man up' amid silence over BBC Panorama interview with Diana

Prince Harry must be 'shoulder to shoulder' with Prince William over BBC's Panorama row with Princess Diana

Prince Harry has angered royal fans over his choice to maintain silence about BBC's probe into the Panorama interview with Princess Diana.



The Duke of Sussex has been slammed by royal family devotees, asking him to 'man up' and be 'shoulder to shoulder' with his brother, Prince William, who welcomed the publication's inquiry earlier this week.

Harry, who is yet to comment on the matter publicly, has irked eagle-eyed fans and royal experts alike for his silence.

Speaking on the matter, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told the Sun, “He is normally so keen on letting his opinions be known — why hasn’t he done so in this case and stood by his brother to share the responsibility.

“It is odd he hasn’t spoken out about the BBC and Bashir case as he has been speaking out a lot about other things recently.

"Harry should really man up and forget the fallout with his brother. They should be standing shoulder to shoulder on this one," Seward added.

Meanwhile, William has been in contact with BBC over investigation into whether Martin Bashir used unlawful means for interviewing Diana.

The fiasco started when her brother, Earl Spencer, alleged that Martin scored the Panorama interview with Diana by showing her 'forged bank documents.'