close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
November 17, 2020

PSL 2020 opens ultimate sports, food debate between Karachi and Lahore

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 17, 2020
Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar/shoaib100mph/via The News

The PSL 2020 final has opened the ultimate sports and food debate between Pakistan's two major cities, Karachi and Lahore, building upon the light-hearted rivalry that has triggered interesting memes on the Internet.

The match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars set to start later today has memes and jokes about the City of Lights and the City of Gardens that are sure to tickle your funny bones.

So much so that citizens of the birthplaces of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal have started competitions between almost everything, from Green and Blue to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam.

Food was not spared from the rivalry either; Twitter users even dipped their fingers into a comedic feud over Nihari, Biryani, and Pulao. Here are some fun takes ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 final match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars:

Even Shoaib Akhtar joined in.

But, in the end, "good luck both teams!"


Latest News

More From Sports