Recap: What went down in the last Karachi Kings-Lahore Qalandars clash

Ben Dunk gestures after hitting a shot during the Pakistan Super League 2020. — PSL/Files

In what is being touted as the biggest match of the PSL so far, the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are set to face off against each other in the league's final tomorrow at the National Stadium in Karachi.



However, before you set your eyes on the television to watch the game that took place on March 12, we need to revisit Karachi and Lahore's last meeting.

Days after Ben Dunk brought Lahore back from the dead and stunned Karachi in Lahore, the sides squared up at NSK, with the port city team determined to avenge that humiliating defeat.

And they did exactly that and then some.

The Kings dominated pretty much from the start to finish, winning the toss, forcing Lahore — a decent chasing side — to bat first and then executing their plans to perfection.

Apart from getting a quick start, Lahore batters got nothing against the suffocating bowling of Karachi's medium pacers. Their captain Sohail Akhtar's 68 and Mohammad Hafeez's 35 somehow got them to 150.

In reply, Karachi batters smashed everything Lahore bowlers hurled at them. Babar Azam got 69 off 46, Sharjeel 74 off 59 and neither got out. Karachi got to their target with almost three overs left.

The 151-run opening stand sparked murmurs of Sharjeel's potential comeback to the national team.