The Queen will never abdicate to Prince Charles: ‘I will serve all my life’

Queen Elizabeth reportedly has no intentions of abdicating the throne to Prince Charles and intends to serve the monarchy “all my life.”

This claim came forward only a day prior, via an official royal chain. According to those insiders the Queen is looking forward to ‘returning’ back to normal and serving her country and has no intentions of passing on the mantle to her son.

However, at the same time many speculate the monarch might be forced to hand over her reign to Prince Charles after she surpasses the age of 95.

Even a senior advisor pointed towards Queen Elizabeth’s 1947 coronation speech as an huge indicator and hinted towards the monarch’s vow to serve her country till her dying breath.

At the time of the broadcast she was quoted saying, “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

It is because of the declaration the Queen made, that experts believe she will never back down on her word. After All, “We’ve always pointed people to the declaration she made to serve the country for all of her life.”

Even a palace aid touched upon the Palace’s regency plans and explained, “There are no plans for a Regency. There are no discussions that I am aware of relating to a Regency. It’s entirely up to the Queen how she asks other members of the family to support her in her work.”

Even a source close to the Palace pointed towards the urrent situation and explained how, at the moment, “There are things in the diary that are being discussed. Whether they happen or not, we still don’t know at this stage.”