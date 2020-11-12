Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar Goes Back to University in Season Two

Following the success of its first season last year, Pakistan’s first musical drama series is back. Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar has started its second season, with director Mehreen Jabbar at the helm, and provides a fun, music-filled look at the highs and lows of university life.

The first season of Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar was a hit with viewers nationwide, with a story focused on friendship and fun, highlighting the trials and tribulations of growing up and entering adulthood. As Pakistan’s first musical drama series, the story shunned the overly-dramatized love stories and family politics that have become all-too-familiar to Pakistani drama enthusiasts, to instead share a relatable story of university friends growing up and adjusting to adulthood while holding on to the memories of the past.

With some new cast members and a lot of new music, dance and university adventures, the second season promises to continue the story of friendship, fun and music that won audiences over last year. In addition to returning cast members Asim Azhar as Zain and Hamzah TJ as Mohib, the friend group now expands to include Hania Amir and Asad Siddiqui. In addition to these four, Mariyam Nafees, Usama Khan, Sabeena Syed and Ali Hamza round out the all-star cast.

In its second season, Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar looks set to continue blazing a new path for Pakistani dramas, jumping back from the first season to when the cast were in university, and showing viewers how their friendship was formed and their band started. This emphasis on the fun and friendship of youth, with a healthy dose of music and dancing, provides an opportunity for audiences to connect with – and cheer for – the characters as they traverse university life and come together as friends and bandmates.

Indeed, the increased emphasis on the band this year coincides with musical superstar Asim Azhar’s debut as music director, preforming both a new version of the series’ hit theme song, as well as songs across five music genres, superbly arranging everything from a modern Mehndi song to an anthem to friendship and fun.

As a story of friendship, music and growing up, Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar’s second season hits all the right notes – literally and metaphorically – with the fun and excitement of finding one’s self and building the friendships that last a lifetime taking shape against the backdrop of university life. Indeed, with its all-star cast and catchy tunes, the series shows us all that a modern Pakistani drama can and should be. New episodes air every Saturday on Har Pal Geo’s Youtube channel.