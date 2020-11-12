Hugh Grant recalls his battle against Covid-19: 'I started sniffing in garbage cans'

Huge Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein went through a huge ordeal with Covid-19 back when the pandemic first hit. Their plight was so bad that the duo was left struggling to cope.



Grant opened up about all these struggles during his interview on The Late Show and was even quoted saying, "It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat.”

The 60-year-old added, "It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this...a feeling as though an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone."

The moment he lost his sense of smell was when the actor began to panic, "By then people were just starting to talk about this as a symptom. And I started sniffing flowers, nothing.”

As time went on, “You get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans. You know, you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything."



There came a time when Grant was so desperate to smell, anything at all, that he straight up sprayed his wife’s perfume over his face.

He recalled the instance in great detail and explained, "I eventually went home and I sprayed my wife's Chanel No. 5 directly into my face. Couldn't smell a thing, but I did go blind."

Thankfully though Grant’s fight against the virus was short-lived and he still has antibodies crawling through his system after the initial bout. "I've had an antibody test, only a month ago. I still have those antibodies, so I know that's what it was."