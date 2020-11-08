Alec Baldwin elated about retiring from 'SNL' after years of aping Trump

American actor Alec Baldwin is finally putting his character of Donald Trump to rest after successfully and hilariously aping him on Saturday Night Live for years.

The 62-year-old reacted to the win of Joe Biden in the US presidential race and said that he is retiring his portrayal of the former Republican president.

A source dished the details to HollywoodLife, saying: “Alec is so so happy that he will be able to retire the wig. The Donald Trump character for Alec has been a blessing and a curse and he is very very happy that he will only have to play it maybe one more time tonight.”

While he is elated to conclude his time on the comedy show after years, he would still be available on-call for showrunner Lorne Michaels.

“He will be available for Lorne if need be for the rest of the season but he is looking very much forward to never play the character ever again,” said the source.