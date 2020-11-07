Gigi Hadid pens heartfelt tribute for her father Mohamed Hadid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American supermodel Gigi Hadid shares a close and unbreakable bond with her father Mohamed Hadid.
And as the property tycoon marked his birthday on Friday, the fashion icon turned to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her father.
Sharing a throwback photo from her childhood where she is resting on her dad’s lap, Gigi wrote: “Wishing a year of joy to my amazing daddio, my baby’s sweet Jido.”
“@mohamedhadid you are one of a kind !!!! I love you so much and cherish our laughs and your cooking . Wish I could celebrate with you today.... soon !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” she went on to say.