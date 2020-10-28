WhatsApp's new 'linked devices' feature: What does it offer users?

WhatsApp logo as seen on a mobile device in Paris, France, December 28, 2016. AFP/Lionel Bonaventure/Files

WhatsApp may soon let accounts be operate from 'linked devices', similar to how Google allows its users to do so via a single page.



Researchers at WABetaInfo — or WhatsApp Beta Information — continuously monitor development progress and code changes that may be in the works and they flagged one such update back in June.

Check out a glimpse at the 'linked devices' menu below!

Now, however, Tech Radar has provided an "early look" at the interface.

Here's what we know so far:

WABetaInfo experts found out that work on a mutli-device support was being carried out and may soon be rolled out for users.

The latest update shows a new user interface for "WhatsApp Web/Desktop"

With the new feature, users may be able to log into WhatsApp for Web or desktop and select 'Use WhatsApp on other devices' through settings

Users may then see a list of all active devices on which the WhatsApp account is being used (similar to Google)

To log out of any of the active devices, users may be able to tap on that particular device and remotely log themselves out

The catch here is that 'linked devices' option has not been made available for testing yet. However, users can easily join one of WhatsApp's beta programmes to check out when the new update may be open for beta testing.



WABetaInfo, however, pointed out that "the label says 'Use WhatsApp on other devices' but actually it’s still not possible because WhatsApp is still working on it".



"The button 'Link device' is used to create a new session with WhatsApp Web. In future it will be used to create sessions with other devices," it added.

Here's how anyone can join the WhatsApp Beta page on Google's Android and Apple/iOS devices.

Moreover, WhatsApp announced last week that users may be able to mute any chat forever in a bid to let them stay away from clutter and constant notifications from group chats.

"You can now mute a chat forever," WhatsApp had said on Twitter.

