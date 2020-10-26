Meghan Markle gives orders as the Queen in rare throwback video from 1990

It seems like Meghan Markle had been practicing her royal duties since her days of yore, even though she and Prince Harry eventually ended up abandoning them.

Her desire of becoming a member of the royal family had been budding from childhood, as seen in a video making rounds on the internet.

The Mirror unearthed the video which shows the former actor playing dress up and pretending to be a Queen for a play session at her former best friend Ninaki Priddy’s birthday party.

The footage goes on to show how Ninaki’s mother enters the garden with a camera to which a rather chipped Meghan excitedly reacts, and says: “You guys, look, we’re on video tape! Come here, you guys!”

She then tries to ape a clapper board used in the films and yells: “Your Royal Highness, take one!”

Meghan can then be seen playing the role of the Queen as one friend asks her: “Your Highness, your Highness, isn’t there anything to do around this kingdom any more?”

Meghan responds: “Yes, make 900,000 cookies… and sew me a nice dress.”

Another kid at the party plays along and asks ‘Queen’ Meghan: "Can I go take a walk, your Highness?"

“Yes, you may,” responds Meghan and then goes on to call for a ten-minute break which ends almost immediately.

"Faster sewing! Faster cooking!” Meghan goes around yelling when another friend intervenes and says: “Your Highness, Your Highness, great party!”

“Oh, I’m so glad you are enjoying it,” reacts an elated Meghan.







