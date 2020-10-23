RB Hygiene Home partners with Survey Auto to digitise business operations

RB Hygiene Home Country Manager Akbar Ali Shah and Survey Auto CEO Dr Umar Saif exchanging the agreement copies. Photo: Press Release

KARACHI: Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene Home has agreed to collaborate with Survey Auto to digitally transform its business operations, said a press release.

The agreement was finalised in Karachi between, RB Hygiene Home Country Manager Akbar Ali Shah and Survey Auto CEO Dr Umar Saif.

Under the collaboration, the two organisations will use big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to map and identify trade areas with low distribution, household penetration and unmet sales potential.

“Using predictive analytics, SurveyAuto will identify potential dengue and malaria hotspots using satellite imagery, weather forecast and water body accumulation,” said the press release.

It added that by identifying neighbourhoods Survey Auto will help RB in ensuring that highest quality hygiene products are accessible to everyone.

“RB is a forward-looking business and in our relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world, we are constantly working towards optimising our reach and ensuring accessibility of our products in urban centers as well as rural villages of Pakistan,” said Shah.

He added that his company’s focus was to ensure that every household has a better lifestyle and equip them with tools that protect their health and hygiene.

“Now more than ever is the need to ensure that our people have a healthier and hygienic lifestyle. This can only be made possible if everyone, irrespective of their location, has access to health and hygiene products,” said Survey Auto’s CEO Umar Saif.

He hoped that the collaboration lead to a positive difference in the lifestyles of all Pakistanis.