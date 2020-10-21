Required: Experienced Medical/Health Director and Associates to summarize medical and healthcare research papers and books

Our client is an enterprise aiming at to increase public awareness on basic medical and health issues to empower them to make informed decision relating to their wellness and life, requires an experienced Medical/Health Director and Associates.



This position, which may be full time or part time, will be focused on summarizing medical and healthcare research papers and books covering all areas of human health, including the heart, brain, ENT, lungs, kidney, prostate, nervous system and others. The research will include all disciplines of health care including Allopathic, Homeopathic and Alternative Medicine.

Summaries required would be in either text or voice, or both text and voice. Preference will be given to teachers or students with experience in writing or summarizing research papers in any of above-mentioned areas or any related area. Selected candidates will be given a good renumeration based on their work performance.

The candidate will have flexibility to either operate remotely from their own home anywhere in the world, or to work from our client’s office at timings of their choosing. Documents requiring summarization, including books, research papers and online links to research papers will be provided either physically at the workplace, electronically or through WhatsApp.

Interested applicants may apply in confidence with a full description of their background and academic qualifications, as well as relevant work in the above-mentioned fields to the following email address: [email protected]