BOP President inaugurates facilitation booth at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI)

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab has extended its Person to Government (P2G) services to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) by inaugurating a facilitation booth at LCCI Facilitation Center. The booth will facilitate business community and traders of Lahore in conducting their various government payments at this one stop shop. The payments include e-Stamping, e-Challan, PESSI contribution payment, Vehicle Taxes, Registration Taxes, Property Tax, Professional Tax, driving License Fee, and various other provincial payments. The booth was inaugurated by Mr. Zafar Masud (President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab) along with Mian Tariq Misbah (President LCCI). The event was attended by various executive committee members of LCCI, and Management Team of The Bank of Punjab.



Speaking at the occasion Mr. Zafar Masud said, “It is indeed a step forward in the right direction towards facilitating our business community. BOP has an aim of extending the same service to other chambers of commerce across the province, as the business community forms the backbone of our economy and must be provided with exceptional banking products and services on priority.”

BOP’s President Mr. Zafar Masud along with Mian Tariq Misbah (President LCCI) inaugurating BOP’s Facilitation booth. — BOP



