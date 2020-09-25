Tory Lanez targets Megan Thee Stallion in new album

Rapper Tory Lanez dissed Megan Thee Stallion in his new album as he rejected the allegations levelled against him by Megan.

He was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year in Los Angeles.

“I ain’t do it” and alleges: “Megan[’s] people trying to frame me for a shooting,” he raps in a song.

The rapper was taken into custody in July following the incident in which Megan allegedly got injured. He was accused of carrying a concealed weapon and released on bail.

A month later, the LA County district attorney’s office said it was reviewing the case over a possible assault charge, and asked LA police to investigate it further.

Commenting on the incident in August on Instagram Megan said: “Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and sh**. Stop lying.”

Reports after the incident had stated that Megan Thee Stallion had cut her foot on broken glass but she made a statement three days later saying: “I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”