Mandy Moore announces pregnancy with Taylor Goldsmith: ‘Coming early 2021’

Famed actor and singer Mandy Moore has some major news for her fans as she became the latest celebrity who will soon be becoming parents.

The This Is Us actor announced the happy news of her pregnancy on Instagram to her fans, revealing the gender of the baby and when he will be arriving.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” wrote Mandy alongside monochrome photos of her and her husband Taylor Goldsmith as she flaunted her baby bump.





Mandy and Taylor, member of the folk rock band Dawes, tied the knot in 20018 after getting engaged the previous year.



The two had met through Instagram as revealed by the Princess Diaries actor in an interview with People.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram. Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!” she had said back then.

Mandy had previously been married to singer Ryan Adams.