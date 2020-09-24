Accelerated digitization: Daraz seller community grows to 70,000 as business move online

The seller community at Daraz, the country’s leading online marketplace, has grown to host 70,000 sellers nationwide over the past two months. By focusing on providing sellers free-of-cost education and tools through which they can scale their online ventures, Daraz empowers its seller community to reach millions of customers across Pakistan and grow the assortment on their Daraz shops.



Over the past few months, the COVID19 pandemic and social distancing practices have accelerated the rate of digital adoption in Pakistan and businesses have increasingly sought to shift their operations online.

In May, Daraz launched the Humqadam program to facilitate this transition for small-and-medium enterprises that have operated on traditional models of retail for generations. By waiving the commission for two months and offering SME owners dedicated one-on-one support while they set up their Daraz shops, the platform empowered more then 5,500 businesses across the country and, as the program closed at the end of June, the community of sellers had grown to 50,000. Since then, 20,000 more businesses have set up their Daraz shops.

“At Daraz, our growth and success is directly connected to that of our sellers. In the current climate, focusing on digital growth and enablement for SMEs remains critical for our success. We are proud of the impact we have been able to create during these difficult and uncertain times and welcome the new sellers that have joined us,” Imran Saleem Director Commercial Daraz Pakistan.

The Daraz seller community is based in 549 cities and towns across Pakistan and the platform is set to host the first ever digital seller summit later this month. The summit is an opportunity for sellers to learn about the tools and technology that they can utilise to connect with more customers and enhance their businesses.