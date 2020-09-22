Dawlance & Arcelik, Turkey Donate Mechanical Ventilators to Major Hospitals in Pakistan

The whole world has suddenly come to an indefinite halt, as the COVID-19 has spread dramatically to create unprecedented socio-economic challenges, disrupting lives, incomes, societies, and industries. Responsible enterprises are responding to it, by contributing funds and resources, to fulfill their social obligation to ensure sustainability. The community needs to take inspiration and support these initiatives that are helping the people and governments in innovative ways, to minimize the spread and impact of the disease.

As Pakistan is also continuing with its battle against Corona-Virus, every citizen must play a role in compliance with the preventive measures and advisories issued by the global health-authorities. While many companies are simply contributing cash to the COVID-Relief initiatives of the Federal & Provincial governments, others have collaborated with humanitarian organizations to feed and support the most vulnerable and affected segments.

Limiting economic-disruption is critical under these circumstances, therefore a few companies have taken more innovative measures, to keep the commercial cycle moving, while they reach out to provide the basic needs of citizens. The nation must appreciate the exemplary efforts of its frontline forces and the corporate enterprises who are providing valuable assistance to improve health-care and the economic situation to reduce the people’s suffering and save precious lives.

Pakistan’s biggest home appliance company – Dawlance, was one of the leading firms that contributed to curb the crisis even during a time of tough economic situation and has donated generously from the onset to minimize the high risk faced by the selfless doctors and paramedical staff. Previously, Dawlance donated a large number of Incubation-Chambers, PPE Shields, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, and other appliances, to better equip major hospitals all over Pakistan. These incubation-chambers and PPEs were produced within the factories of Dawlance to protect the medical professionals from direct exposure to the virus.

Dawlance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arcelik, Turkey - the second largest manufacturing company of home appliances in Europe. Arçelik & Dawlance pledged to support healthcare professionals in Pakistan. Sent by Arcelik, Dawlance donated 10 Ventilators to major hospitals in Pakistan including 2 ventilators to NDMA COVID Hospital Islamabad; 2 each to The Indus Hospital Karachi, SIUT Karachi and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Lahore, 1 ventilator each to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and to DOW Hospital Karachi (Ojha Campus).

This is a kind gesture by Arcelik which further signifies the bilateral relationship between Turkey and Pakistan. In April, Arçelik revealed that it had joined forces with BioSys, defense firm Aselsan and aviation company Baykar Technologies to produce mechanical ventilators, in a collective effort led by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Ministry of Health.

A team of 120 engineers used rapid prototyping facilities at Arçelik Garage, an open innovation center in Istanbul, to design and test the initial prototype in just 2 weeks. By June, 5,000 devices had been manufactured at its Çerkezköy electronics factory on a not-for-profit basis to meet domestic and international demand.

During the current situation, health measures must be a priority for governments, firms, and the overall society. Businesses need to show solidarity and work together to protect staff, local communities, and customers, as well as keeping supply chains, manufacturing, and logistics working. Being a responsible brand, Dawlance will continue to play its role to stand together with the healthcare community working on the frontline during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.