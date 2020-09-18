Niall Horan owes music career to Katy Perry: ‘I wouldn’t be here’ without her help

One Direction’s Niall Horan gave pop sensation Katy Perry a shout out for her hand in debuting his music career.

It was during his appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up that the singer was quoted saying, “If Katy Perry didn’t put me through in my audition I wouldn’t be here. That’s a fact. So Katy Perry is a good shout.”

When Horan was asked whether Perry was aware of her impact in his career singer claimed, “She is fully aware of that and she prides herself on it!”

On the work front, the singer recently wrote a hit new single inspired by the classic Hey there Delilah. The song details a socially distant love story between two lovers.

Back in April, the singer spoke at length about his inspiration and told the Guardian, "I'm in London in my apartment, cooking -- I'm making a Victoria sponge right now -- and writing a lot: two songs yesterday, I had to cancel my tour, so I might as well go on the hunt for a big song.”

"I started writing a Hey There Delilah-type one about when this is all over, called, well, When This Is All Over, and I was also writing about the idea of meeting someone without actually meeting them, and getting to know them because of this crisis."