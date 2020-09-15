Chrissy Teigen defends Kim Kardashian against online trolling over SKIMS maternity line

Chrissy Teigen recently came out in support of reality TV star Kim Kardashian after hate against her new maternity line, skyrocketed to a full-blown rage fest.

For the unversed, many haters, and even fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan recently took up arms against Kim Kardashian over her new line.

Many are of the opinion that the brand aims to target self-conscious women and propagate an environment of self-loathing.

Taking to Instagram, the model gave her honest take on the new maternity line and claimed, "Hi guys! Actual pregnant person, here. Just wanting to show you and maybe talk a little bit about what pregnancy shapewear is.”

“Basically, the reason I love pregnancy shapewear is because it stops all the folds of my vagina and stomach from eating any other type of underwear. When you're pregnant and you're sitting down a lot or on bedrest like me, you tend to just sit there. And if you're wearing regular, basic-ass underwear, all it does is roll inside of folds I didn't even know I had. It rolls up in there and it doesn't even look like I have underwear on."

The model also made it clear that "this is not about creating a body that we don't know we have. Like, we're not trying to do anything to trick you. We're pregnant.”

She also pointed out how the maternity line is something which might give many self-conscious moms-to-be, a confidence boost. "We just like to feel good about ourselves in a time where mentally, it can be really challenging." After all, "SPANX has been doing this for a long time"

During the course of the video, Teigen also claimed, "Like, what's the big deal? I don't think I have some [expletive] magic waistline, no? Do you guys think that? I'm not doing it to get a waistline. I merely want to wear underwear that's pretty, that I feel good in, that's soft, that's comfortable, that stretches nicely over my belly, and that my [expletive] doesn't eat. So, there you have it.

"If you are one of the thousands of people who wrote 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 words on it, that's just me. This is coming from an actual pregnant person. The people talking about this tend to never even get it in the first place. They're like, 'I want to get made about something.'”

She went on to say, “But listen, we good. We're good over here. If you don't like it, don't wear it. But trust me, we're not idiots. We don't think that we're giving you some magical hot body now, OK? Thanks."

Before concluding, Teigen also claimed, "it is not at all about making pregnant women feel like our bodies aren't beautiful and miracles. We know that's true …. We're very happy to get pregnant. We don't think that these are, like, making us feel like we can't look like ourselves. We don't think that. We feel good. We feel very happy, trust me. We just want a hole built in that we can [expletive] out of."