Tue Sep 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 15, 2020

Meghan Markle sparks rumours about pregnancy yet again

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 15, 2020
Meghan Markle expecting second child with Prince Harry: rumours

Rumours are abuzz once again about Meghan Markle expecting her second child with Prince Harry.

Rumours are abuzz, that the Duchess of Sussex might be expecting her second child and has reportedly requested best friend Amal Clooney to throw her a baby shower.

As per the reports circulating on the internet, Meghan who recently celebrated the first birthday of her son Archie, is may be expecting a girl this time.

Rumours about the duchess's pregnancy have been circulating since quite a while but have been getting refuted. Therefore, fans need to keep their fingers crossed and await the confirmation.

According to the reports, Clooney was among the people who organized a lavish baby shower for Meghan in New York before the birth son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced to step down from the royal duties, recently signed a multi-million deal with the streaming giant Netflix to produce films and documentaries under their production company.

