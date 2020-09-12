Kelly Clarkson claims divorce from Brandon Blackstock inspired her ‘therapeutic’ album

Kelly Clarkson has found her divorce to be the key inspirational and motivational experience that has become a ‘very therapeutic’ part of her music making journey.

During her interview with Sunday Today With Willie Geist, the singer claimed, “This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released.”

“The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now. It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest.”

Even with her music gearing up for a release, the singer finds it relatively wired to see her kids singing along to some of the more vulnerable tracks in her album.

Clarkson explained, “There’s one that my kids sing in the car because I’m going through mixes. I’m just, like, ‘This is weird.’ Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are singing along. … That’s a little different, but it is what it is.”