Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry ‘can’t get enough’ of Daisy Dove Bloom

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry “can’t get enough” of their newborn baby and their "love for one another had grown to a level they didn't even expect since the arrival of their daughter."

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Bloom and Perry are “obsessed” with their newborn daughter and “can’t get enough” of her.

A source explained, "Since giving birth, the couple has been flooded with love and kindness. Their friends have been sending them gifts and words of encouragement non-stop. And due to COVID-19, the couple has FaceTimed with people and showed them Daisy.”

The source concluded by saying, "[Katy] has been incredible with her daughter and is obsessed with her. The couple and their love for one another had grown to a level they didn't even expect since the arrival of their daughter.”



