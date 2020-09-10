close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Hollywood

Web Desk
September 10, 2020

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry ‘can’t get enough’ of Daisy Dove Bloom

Hollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 10, 2020
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry ‘can’t get enough’ of Daisy Dove Bloom

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry “can’t get enough” of their newborn baby and their "love for one another had grown to a level they didn't even expect since the arrival of their daughter."

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Bloom and Perry are “obsessed” with their newborn daughter and “can’t get enough” of her.

A source explained, "Since giving birth, the couple has been flooded with love and kindness. Their friends have been sending them gifts and words of encouragement non-stop. And due to COVID-19, the couple has FaceTimed with people and showed them Daisy.”

The source concluded by saying, "[Katy] has been incredible with her daughter and is obsessed with her. The couple and their love for one another had grown to a level they didn't even expect since the arrival of their daughter.”

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on


Latest News

More From Hollywood