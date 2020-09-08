‘Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams learned the truth about rejection late on

Budding actress and Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has been facing the fury of infamous Hollywood, following the wrap-up of her career starter.

During one of her interviews with The Telegraph, Williams claimed, “It is almost harder because I had never been told no. The second thing that I ever auditioned for was Game of Thrones, and that launched my career. There’s always competition, it doesn’t matter how much you’ve done, you will always lose out on roles.”

“The industry is built upon rejection. I’m definitely learning that now – how to overcome the rejection and not see it as a personal thing. But learning to be told no is really difficult as someone who’s an established actor. No one’s got time for you when you’re like, ‘Oh I didn’t get the part in this thing.’ They’re like, ‘You just came off the most successful TV show of the decade, can you hang on a minute?’”

The actress went on to say, “I do have a bit of a plan for the first time. Through my whole career I haven’t set any goals, and it’s been fine, but recently I’ve been like, ‘OK, let’s try and manipulate this situation we’re in and nail down some things I want to do.’”

“It’s been really helpful, even from a mental health perspective, feeling like there’s some sort of direction. I’m not just floating through the world and waiting to see. Now I’ve got an idea.”

She concluded by saying, “Even when I was 12, people were like, “Ooh, are you gonna get a drug habit and ruin your life?” That is the problem, I guess. ‘The fact that you’re doing interviews when you’re 12 and no one’s ever addressing why that’s a really difficult and dangerous thing for you to do. ‘Everybody wants you to have an opinion on something when you don’t know who you are yet.”