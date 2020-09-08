Super September Shopping Week: Daraz launches sale to offer customers a smart shopping experience

Daraz, the leading platform for online shopping in Pakistan, has launched Super September Shopping Week to offer customers access to super deals, super discounts and an opportunity to shop smarter. The shopping event is live till the 13th of September, 2020.

During the sale customers can avail mega deals across categories such as televisions and home appliances and mobiles and tablets. Daraz is also offering the opportunity to avail discounts on dTravel - a recently launched channel on the platform that gives customers easy and immediate access to bus tickets for intercity travel, eliminating the need for them to step out of their houses.

Over the past few months, Daraz has increased focus on improving customer experience and recently the platform launched a free returns pickup service in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi to make the returns process more convenient for the customers. With features such as Instant Messaging and Image Reviews, the platform enables customers to make informed purchasing decisions and encourages them to take into consideration seller ratings before placing an order, as well.

“Customer experience is paramount at Daraz. We are continually exploring new avenues through which we can further streamline our processes for return and refunds and optimise our delivery timelines. We are confident that our efforts will create a seamless experience for our buyers,” says Kassim Shroff, Chief Customer Officer Daraz Pakistan.

Daraz has partnered up with Huawei, Infinix, TCL, Changhong Ruba, Velo, Rose Petal, RB and P&G for the sale week. The platform offers customers the opportunity to avail discounts upto 10% off through payment partners’ weekly incentive programs including Visa Mondays, HBL Wednesdays, EasyPaisa Thursdays, Askari Bank Saturdays and Standard Chartered Sundays. Customers can also use their DarazWallets to avail upto a further 5% discount on Tuesdays.