Selena Gomez opens up on mental health and beauty alongside Nikkie de Jager

To mark the release of Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez sat for an interview discussing her past experience with beauty products, her career in entertainment, as well as her unending struggles with mental health.

During the course of the video conversation, both icons dabbled in the use of Rare beauty products and discussed their favorite fashion looks.

Selena admitted that one of her favorite makeup looks throughout the entire course of her career would have to be her look in the I Can’t Get Enough music video.

With Selena’s entire childhood being out in the spotlight, the singer also touched upon her mother’s hand ramping up her career in entertainment during the video, and also gave her honest take on the paparazzi culture.

The singer was quoted saying, “I’m not really a big fan. I think me, I think I’m like I got a special target on my head. People are assuming or expecting some huge thing for me.”