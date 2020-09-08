Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s monetary support from Prince Charles comes to an end

With opportunities surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left, right and center, the couple is no longer getting support from Prince Charles.

According to the latest intel, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stopped receiving money from Prince Charles right after their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

As per Newsweek, the two are no longer getting any financial support in light of their recent deal.

It was also confirmed by the New York Times, as they wrote: "An earlier version of this article referred incorrectly to a source of income for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. They do not draw income from the Duchy of Cornwall, as they did before they left Britain."

The Mirror reported that the lucrative deal signed by the former royals is currently being “scrutinized” by the royal family as a source told the outlet that “under the terms of their deal to forgo their royal duties, they agreed any commercial deals would be subject to discussion."