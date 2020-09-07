Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas step out for first ever public appearance since becoming parents

Ever since the birth of their daughter Willa, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been keeping to themselves, and have remained pretty low-key about anything involving their little bundle of joy.

The Daily Mail papped pictures of the young parents beside their LA abode while they were out on an afternoon stroll. Sophie had on a pair of white pants, a cropped shirt and a black face mask to tie her look together while Joe was in an all-black ensemble with a face mask of his own.

In regards to their home life, E!News claims, "They are home and getting settled.” The leading daily also went on to claim that “Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie."

So far Sophie and Joe have not released any pictures of their darling daughter Willa, however they have been keeping fans entertained with snaps from their fun adventures around the area.

The most recent photo the couple posted on their Instagram accounts, was of their golden retriever soaking up the sun in a truck with Sophie.