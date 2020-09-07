Cardi B bashes trolls photoshopping pictures to make her ‘look like a middle eastern boy’

American rapper Cardi B took to the internet to slam trolls photoshopping her pictures in an attempt ‘to bring me down’.

The 27-year-old posted a now-deleted picture that featured a candid side-by-side shot of herself on Sunday and claimed, “It’s the fact that people try to photoshop my face and body to post on their platform so people can bash me and make me feel down on my appearance on purpose.”

The rapper went on to say, “And the fact this a paparazzi picture from months ago …..That’s why I pray everyday and God keep blessing me triple in people face cause they done tried everything to bring me down from making rumours about me to now photoshopping me trying to make me go viral with a photoshop pic of a paparazzi pic from months ago.”

She concluded by saying, “Like when was the last time I had a nose ring? And why the duck ya make me look like a middle eastern boy? WHAT DONT YA GET …Trying to bring me down and doing [expletive] to me it’s only going to bring you lil pleasure and laughter for a day or 2 then ya going to get reminded AGAIN AND AGAIN that no matter what ya tried I still came on top ! And the sad [expletive] is that the people that be doing these rumors and be trying to make people bash me about my looks are WOMEN!.”