Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp’s request to accommodate ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ release

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s court case began sparking wild fires after Heard came in full force to oppose Depp’s request for accommodation towards Fantastic Beasts 3 obligations.

As per the report, Depp requested for his trial to be postponed until March or June of 2021. The reason behind the actor’s request is so he is able to make the shoot for Fantastic Beasts with Warner Bros, without hiccups.

However, soon after Depp’s request was made public, Heard charged in with a force to be stifled with and bashed Depp’s dwindling priorities towards a ‘serious’ and ongoing matter.

According to The Sun, Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of making “no effort whatsoever” towards the trail and in turn treating the judge as a “subservient” figure, who should accommodate Depp and provide leeway to the release Fantastic Beasts 3, all of which with no hiccups.

Deadline reported on Depp’s request to the court and his procured statement reads, "When the Court set the current trial date in this case, Mr Depp understood that Warner Bros planned to shoot ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ in London long before January 11, 2021."

"Covid-19 disrupted the studio’s plans, causing repeated postponements. With conditions in London having improved somewhat, Warner Bros has now set a shooting schedule that conflicts with the trial date in this case."

As per The Sun , Heard’s attorneys swiftly shot back Depp’s request saying, "Although Mr Depp had been contacted in late June or July with the proposed filming dates, he did not alert them to the trial dates. Mr Depp decided that, rather than speak with his employer to work his film commitments around his trial, he asks this court to subserviently reschedule around his employment and the entire film schedule and production."

Heard’s statement also goes onto to state that, If the judge agrees to accommodate Depp’s request for leeway, the same exception should be granted to her after Aquaman 2 starts shooting in February of 2021.