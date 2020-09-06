Chrissy Teigen opens up about getting botox during pregnancy for insane 'headaches'

Chrissy Teigen opens up about getting botox during pregnancy for insane 'pregnancy headaches'

Chrissy Teigen has never shied away from dishing out details whenever she goes under the knife, for any elective cosmetic procedure, and in one of her recent tweets, the star admitted she has been getting botox injections, while pregnant to help out with her migraines.

Teigen elaborated upon her decision over on Twitter and revealed, "I get really really bad pregnancy headaches” and so “was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally.”

After fans began raving over the model’s openness, Teigen tweeted out details regarding her procedure and claimed, "Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing. (sic)."





