Eighteen redefining luxury living in Pakistan

Eighteen is continuing its mission of providing sustainable and luxurious community living with its 2 and 4 Kanal villa options, considered by many as the best residential units currently available in Pakistan’s luxury real estate market. Located just 10 minutes from the New Islamabad International Airport, Eighteen aims at creating a beautiful garden city with world-class amenities, providing residents an unparalleled lifestyle-destination to live, work and play, on the edge of Pakistan’s rapidly globalizing capital.

Bringing together the combined expertise of Ora Developers, Saif Group and Kohistan Builders & Developers, Eighteen strives to bring together the best in design, construction and sustainable living aimed at highlighting the natural beauty of the region, with a championship golf course at the heart of the development, surrounded by designer villa’s and apartments, blending contemporary architecture with existing natural elements and panoramic views.

Indeed, to this end, Eighteen features a carefully constructed master plan combining residential villas and apartments, as well as The Core; a cluster of thirteen carefully-designed commercial buildings offering the latest in modern office amenities within the beauty of Eighteen’s garden landscape. Amongst the residential offerings available, Eighteen is also offering a limited number of exclusive 2 Kanal and 4 Kanal villas within the community, available to discerning investors.

2 kanal villa

Eighteen’s 2 Kanal villas offer a luxurious option for families, with five spacious bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms, as well as an additional powder room and servant quarters. At over 7200 square feet, these well-appointed villas feature top-of-the-line amenities and fixtures set against the striking contemporary architecture of the project, with four open sides offering breath-taking views of the surrounding hills and Eighteen’s international-standard golf course, as well as the villa’s optional private swimming pool.

4 kanal villa

With a built-up area of almost 10,000 square feet, Eighteen’s 4 Kanal villas provide affluent clients with the opportunity to live in the height of luxury. With six bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms, as well as two spare bathrooms, servant quarters, spacious living areas and a 933 square foot veranda, these modern villas combine top-of-the-line luxury that redefines premium residential real estate in Pakistan. With an option for residents to include a private swimming pool, a private jacuzzi and elevator in their villa, or to embrace the conveniences of the future by building their villa as smart home, these limited villa’s highlight the possibilities of the future of luxury real estate in Pakistan.

Indeed, this experience continues outside the villa itself, with its location mere minutes from Eighteen’s international standard golf course, and set amongst the lush gardens and natural beauty of the planned community. In addition to the beauty and functionality of the villa itself, Eighteen’s carefully-planned community aims to put residents’ mind at ease, with world-class amenities, including dedicated parking within the secure, gated community, providing a premium suburban lifestyle in Pakistan.

The community

Encompassing over 2.7 million square yards, Eighteen has carefully constructed a green community centred around their international-standard golf course and lush gardens. Indeed, in addition to villas and apartments made with the highest quality finishes, the community also features top-of-the-line amenities for all residents, including a premium Clubhouse, a fully-functional medical centre, a five-star hotel, luxury retail stores and a business centre. Indeed, with its an emphasis on providing amenities benchmarked against the highest international standards, and with keen attention to detail in planning and constructing the gated community, Eighteen is set to redefine luxury residential real estate in Pakistan.

