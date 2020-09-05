Lili Reinhart recently denies ever feeling like a ‘prisoner’ on the sets of ‘Riverdale'

Lili Reinhart defends never having hated her job on 'Riverdale' following ‘prisoner’ debacle

In her recent dive to Twitter, Lili Reinhart opened up about her past comments about feeling “like a prisoner” on the sets of Riverdale.

For the unversed, the actress was previously quoted saying, “I genuinely feel like a prisoner going back to work because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels [expletive]."

Not only Nylon magazine, but other media outlets quickly picked up the news and it began spreading like wild fire. In an effort to settle down the barrage of negative press she has been receiving, Reinhart took to Twitter to give her take on the matter.

The actress said, "Love it when my words are taken out of context yet again. I'm not complaining about going back to work, I'm incredibly grateful to have a job. I'm sad that I can't see my family for months on end due to travel restrictions. FFS, leave me alone."

In a follow-up tweet Reinhart added, "No wonder people think I'm this pissed off girl all the time. I annoy myself having to speak up about this."



