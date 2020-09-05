Robert Downey Jr is ‘all done’ with Marvel

Robert Downey Jr is ‘all done’ with the Marvel universe after hanging ‘up my guns’

While the ending of Avengers: Endgame tugging at fans heartstrings, many still have yet to process what the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look without their beloved Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark flying around.

According to a report by Just Jared, the Iron Man star has hung his guns out to dry following the fateful end of his character on the franchise.

The 55-year-old actor said his peace about his time on the sci-fi genre with SmartLess podcast co-host Jason Bateman. It was there that Downey admitted, “That’s all done."

During the course of his interview Downey also went on to say, "As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think that Marvel is on this journey now. They’re trying a bunch of other stuff and you know, I’m excited for them to see how all that goes."

Before concluding however the actor did note that many will still find this ending to be a bummer, “It sucks, because the kid in all of us wants to be like, ‘No. It’s always going to be summer camp and we’re all holding hands and singing ‘Kumbaya.’”