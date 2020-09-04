Miley Cyrus considers her relationship with Liam Hemsworth to be an ‘addiction

Miley Cyrus recently sat through a session of inner reflection into her 10-year-long relationship with Liam Hemsworth and the subsequent divorce that ended it all.

In an episode of Joe Rogan Experience, the Midnight Sky singer dubbed her relationship with the actor to be nothing more than an ‘addiction’ which she couldn’t shake off.

Cyrus was quoted saying, "It was that thing I just needed not because we were in love anymore but because the comfort and because my brain said, 'Oh, this feels better. This is comforting.'”

Even though Cyrus wanted to “make the relationship work”, the more she realized it was merely her addiction to the person, the ‘worse’ to became for her to fight for it.

The singer went on to say, "Knowing that I was giving in to an addiction made me feel way worse. I had the hangover. Next day, okay, we sleep together, next day, I'm totally hungover.” Before concluding she also admitted, "It felt like a relapse every time I'd go back."