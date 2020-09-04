Brad Pitt orchestrated Château Miraval trip with Nicole Poturalski to aggravate Angelina Jolie





Despite rumors of Brad Pitt reportedly ‘moving on’ from Angelina Jolie, sources confirm the actor is doing his best to get under her skin and get a rise out of her with deliberate decisions.

A source close to Us Weekly revealed that Brad’s decision to take his rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski to Brangelina’s Château Miraval estate was a gambit he played on their wedding anniversary date.

The source also went on to claim that Brad did so because he ‘expected’ a reaction out of Angelina with this bold move.

The source was quoted saying, "Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary (August 23), Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina. He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

In regards to Brad and Angelina’s case heading to trial, the source believes, "Brad has done everything he could in his power to avoid this moment. Angelina hasn’t in Brad’s perspective."

According to some earlier reports, it was revealed that apart from the apparent child custody agreement, their Château Miraval is one of the biggest points of divide for the couple.