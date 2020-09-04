Miley Cyrus reminisces of unforgettable childhood memory with dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Grammy award-winning singer Miley Cyrus recently left her fans in fits of laughter over a past altercation she had with a tree branch and a dirt bike at the age of 2.

Cyrus has always been very close to her family, and following her breakup with Cody Simpson, the singer has become quite open in her recent interviews.

Following this, Miley, in a recent interview with The Joe Rogan Podcast, spoke of her affectionate relationship with dad Billy Ray Cyrus and recalled a not-so-pleasant but favourite childhood moment with him.

Touching upon one father-daughter bonding moment she will never forget, the singer took a trip down memory lane and claimed, “This is really bad, but he can’t go to jail, I don’t think, because it’s a long enough time away.”

She detailed the incident in great detail, claiming, “He had me in a baby backpack and I was on a dirt bike with my dad. And he was riding, and a tree had fallen, and he ducked, and I didn’t, and I hit my head on the tree. It was bad…everyone’s asked me that for years.”



