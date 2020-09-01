Caitlyn Jenner spills the beans on her everyday glam routine on YouTube

Caitlyn Jenner recently shared her industry secrets on styling a snatched makeup look using every day products. Through her new YouTube video the reality TV star did an in-depth dive into her own everyday glam routine, highlighting the days when she doesn’t really have much going on.

Over on her 23-minute YouTube video the reality TV star began by inaugurating her very first makeup tutorial. “Today, we are in the glam room with Caitlyn Jenner. 10 years ago, 20 years ago, did I ever think this would happen? Absolutely no. But makeup is kinda the fun part. It's a lot of work but there's a lot of different looks and things that you can do.”

"We're just gonna go through the process of what I do. This is not big time glam, this is just kind of get up in the morning... I want to be able to do it in a half-hour, maybe less.”

During the course of the video Caitlyn also admitted that she has gotten big on moisturizing soon after she began racking up in age.

"I'm up there in age... so moisturizing is really important. Just a little while ago, Kylie has... a moisturizer, I put it on my skin for a day thing,” the parent of six added, "I get all my makeup for free. All this stuff kind of shows up in the mail from my daughter."

Check out the video below:



