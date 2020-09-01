Lady Gaga took the VMA’s by storm with her speech about COVID-19 precaution

Lady Gaga’s 2020 special Tricon Award win left her fans in utter shock. While Gaga took center stage at the event, she made sure to not only gush over her adoring fan base but also reminded fans across the globe to wear masks and remain safe during the remainder of this quarantine.

During her acceptance speech for the award, Pinkvilla reported that Gaga gushed over the win, “This is so cool. This means a lot to me. I’ve been making music since I was a little girl. And even though I had really, really big dreams, I truly never could have imagined that someday I would be given an award like this that honoured me for so many of my passions.”

“I want you to know I’ve failed over and over again as an actress and as a musician when I was young. So I gave back to the local community through service as a young woman in New York, philanthropy became a much bigger part of my life as a star and I started the Born This Way foundation with my mother.”

During her address, Gaga also touched upon the impact of 2020 and the tumultuous year it has been for numerous people across the world.

She was quoted saying, “Everybody at home, that is their own form of a Tricon, I wish for you to think right now of three things that define who you are and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery.”

“This has not been an easy year for a lot of people. What I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage. I also hope that people at home that have big dreams, I hope they see me here today accepting this award and know how grateful I am. I want you to know that you can do this too.”

“Just because we are separated right now, and culture may feel less alive in some ways. I know a renaissance is coming, and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you.”

Concluding her speech, Gaga reminded all of her fans to “Wear a mask” because, after all “It’s a sign of respect.”