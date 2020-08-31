Miley Cyrus’s pup adoption from California firefighters leaves internet gushing

Miley Cyrus’s heartwarming pup adoption from California firefighters leaves the internet gushing

Animal rights activist and singer Miley Cyrus recently fell in love with an abandoned dog that was brought to the California firefighters according to a report released by CNN.

The bulldog, previously named Daisy randomly showed up at the North Central Fire Protection District Station and after nearly a week with the firefighters, was relocated due to a deteriorating health condition.

It was at the Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel and Spa in Los Angeles where Daisy was nursed back to health by Melissa Bacelar and later promoted on Instagram for a forever home.

Miley being a returning activist to the page reached out through official channels and asked for the pup to be brought to the Midnight Sky set.

From that point on it was all history because Miley immediately clicked and bonded with the bulldog, eventually petitioning to foster and adopt her.

Bacelar seemed so touched with Miley’s kindness and love for animals that she posted about the pup’s adoption story and claimed, "day turned into a weekend. A weekend into a week. And tonight she made it official."

The Pet Hotel also reported that Daisy is now a "part of Miley’s ever-growing family of love" and would for sure be "loved and spoiled” to no end.

Praising her commitment to animal rescue and welfare the company also praised Miley for her promptness, kindness and caring attitude.

After the generous singer adopted her new addition to the family she reportedly renamed her film-star worthy name, Kate Moss and judging by the pictures it also appears Miley’s other dogs have taken just as beautiful a shining to Kate Moss as Miley has.