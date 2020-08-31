Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga light up the VMA stage with powerhouse performance of ‘Rain on Me’

Soon after Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s song Rain on Me released, fans began holding out hope for a music video for three whole months. It was only on the VMAs stage that the duo rocked and left audiences floored.



The long-awaited MTV release featured a live performance, coupled with some insane and sick dance moves. Gaga’s glow up face mask was one of the things that left audiences speechless and mesmerized.

For the unversed, the song Rain on Me is currently up for about seven nominations, including awards for Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography, Song of the Year, Best Choreography, Best Pop and even Best Visual Effects.



