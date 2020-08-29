Britney Spears is disappointed in Jamie Spears and ‘wants the conservatorship to end’

In light of opposition towards Jamie Spear’s involvement in Britney’s estate, a number of sources have come forward to detail the singer’s apprehensions and doubts towards her father’s potential role.

Even though Britney Spear’s conservatorship hearing went “strongly opposed”, the pop icon is disappointed to see her father Jamie Spears come back on the sole conservator of her estate according to People magazine.

According to a number of sources, not only does the singer continue to oppose her father’s appointment, she “still wants the conservatorship to end at some point, but more urgently right now she doesn’t want her dad to regain the sole conservator role.”

One of the many reasons Britney does not feel comfortable having her father oversee her financial transactions is because, “Jamie is very old school. He treats Britney like a child.”

It is not that Britney opposes the idea of having a financial guardian all together, the singer merely “wants someone who is respectful and considerate to be in charge of her conservatorship. Someone from the outside who is not her family. Someone who will treat her as an adult and listen to her.”

However, if her father continues to remain in charge of her day to day matters, “She will never have this relationship with Jamie.”

The source concluded by saying, “She dreams about her conservatorship ending, but this doesn’t seem realistic. She needs to be surrounded by people who look out for her,” the source also told the tabloid. “She is very disappointed in the drama that he caused with her boys.”