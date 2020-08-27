Angelina Jolie simply wants ‘peace’ amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal scuffle has reached an all-time high, with international media outlets reporting on the couple’s every move, it appears pressure is mounting and it is bringing Jolie a large amount of stress.

After calling for the judge handling their case to be escorted off, a source close to Jolie spoke to Us Weekly about the scuffle and claimed that Jolie wants Pitt to "get off his high horse" and listen to reason.

The source further went on to note her thoughts on the matter, claiming, “Her stance is that he needs to get off his high horse and be reasonable in return.”

A Page Six report states that Jolie “only wants peace and what’s fair.” The insider also added, she is simply trying to be a "protective parent" and do what’s best for her family.