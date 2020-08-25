Jennifer Garner bursts into tears after watching re-runs of the finale of ‘The Office’

Jennifer Garner became a sobbing mess after she finished her binge-watch spree of the American show The Office.

Filming her own reaction over on Instagram, the 48-year-old shared her emotional breakdown with fans over a post that she captioned, “My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’, aka #TheOffice.”

It went on to read, “Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard.” It was only later did the actress realize she shot her reaction in slo-mo. “When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too.”

Her post immediately went viral and touched the hearts of many Office alums who showered her comment section with love. Actress Angela Kinsey reacted to the post, claiming, “Omg!! @jennifer.garner I am only just seeing this (we had no air conditioning for the day so long story short but I’m only just catching up on things)!! I love this. I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too!”

While Jenna Fischer said, “Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!! Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast. We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam...).”