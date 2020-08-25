Lili Reinhart claims her body positive nature allowed her to play ‘certain’ scenes on ‘Riverdale’

Lili Reinhart’s character on Riverdale has been a smashing success since the start of season 1.

She recently sat down for an interview with a leading daily and dished out all of her thoughts on Riverdale, and also admitted to some insecurities which she could never have overcome, if not for her body positive nature.

During her interview with The Los Angeles Times the 24-year-old actress claimed, “I don’t have the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny.”

During one scene, the actress was supposed to don an attire she was not comfortable with “and I felt really insecure about it.”

She went on to say, “I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it.”

I really did. And this is where it gets complicated. I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it. So even if I’m not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.”

During the course of the interview Lilli also touched upon Vanessa’s thoughts about there being a lack of black representation on the show.

She was quoted saying, “I mean, the show historically has been pretty white. Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner] is very conscious of it now to make sure that that doesn’t happen again and Vanessa doesn’t feel that she’s put in that position again. I feel as a producer now moving forward how important it is that I’m not stereotyping, stereo casting anything — really making sure I’m going out of my way to do right by Black people, by transgender people, by people who don’t look like me.”