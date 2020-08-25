Heidi Klum’s ex-husband continues to deny kids air travel privileges due to ‘hidden agendas’

British musician Seal has finally made a statement regarding the looming child custody battle at play between him and his ex-wife Heidi Klum.

According to court documents procured by The Hollywood Life, Seal is of the opinion that there are multiple 'agendas' at play over his wife’s request to take their children to Germany.

An expert from the document reads, “I believe Heidi has a hidden agenda to move the children to Germany.” The statement also went on to say, “Notwithstanding Heidi’s request, if granted, could in effect move the children away from me and their home here in Los Angeles to Germany for what could be an indefinite period of time given the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on this country’s and Germany’s travel restrictions which could change at any time and prevent the children from leaving Germany or entering the United States.”

For the unversed, Heidi Klum has filed for a court order asking to fly her children out to Germany over work obligations for Germany’s Next Top Model, that she cannot refuse.

She claims, “I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States.”

However, Seal is adamantly refusing to permit such travel because he already does not have any “regular custodial schedule with the children, I have made it a point to be as involved in the children’s lives as I can.”

The biggest reason for his fear is because, “Heidi is a celebrity and a German national and I am concerned that if she is allowed to take the children to Germany, she may unilaterally decide not to return them to the United States.”