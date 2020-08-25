Selena Gomez becomes ‘Serendipity’ investor and releases new ice cream flavor ahead of new single

The ice cream manufacturer Serendipity and Selena Gomez have come out with a new, and exclusive, ice cream flavour to mark the release of her newest single with BLACKPINK called Ice Cream.

Taking to her Instagram account the Wizards of Waverly Place star announced her partnership alongside a snap of herself enjoying a large tub of sugary goodness.

The famous New York City restaurant Serendipity3 is well known for its frozen hot chocolates and tantalizing deserts and Gomez’s beloved childhood memories with the company are reportedly one of the biggest reasons behind her approving this partnership in the first place.

Underneath her post, the singer captioned a long and heartfelt note that read, "I grew up going to the iconic @serendipity3nyc restaurant so I couldn’t be more excited to join the ownership team.”

In honour of the release of ICE CREAM with @blackpinkofficial, I created Cookies and Cream Remix… made with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to the girls!"



The video she uploaded explained not only the unique flavour profile of the ice cream she came out with, but also highlighted her upcoming new single with a unique shout out.

In the video, Gomez can be heard saying, "This is my flavor at Serendipity. It’s called Cookies and Cream Remix—that’s me [on the box]—and it has pink vanilla ice cream, with thick fudge swirl and brown cream-filled cookie pieces. So basically, it’s heaven, and every bite is delicious."



The ice cream is already available for purchase under a price tag of $5.99 at all convenience and grocery stores across the US.